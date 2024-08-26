Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1848

Silver coins

Obverse 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW
Reverse 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW
25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1848 MW
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 88
Obverse 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1848 MW
Reverse 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1848 MW
20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1848 MW
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 11

Golden coins

Obverse 5 Roubles 1848 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse 5 Roubles 1848 MW Warsaw Mint
5 Roubles 1848 MW Warsaw Mint
Average price
Sales
0 5

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1848 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1848 MW Warsaw Mint
3 Kopeks 1848 MW Warsaw Mint
Average price 8100 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1848 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1848 MW Warsaw Mint
2 Kopeks 1848 MW Warsaw Mint
Average price 4100 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW Warsaw Mint
1/2 Kopek 1848 MW Warsaw Mint
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW Warsaw Mint
1/2 Kopek 1848 MW Warsaw Mint Restrike
Average price 4700 $
Sales
0 8
