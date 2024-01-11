Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 87,334
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1848
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1848 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1090 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (5)
- New York Sale (3)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Palombo (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
4000 $
Price in auction currency 4000 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AG DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition AG DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition G4
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
