Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 87,334

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1848 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1090 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
4000 $
Price in auction currency 4000 USD
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AG DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition AG DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition G4
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Jean ELSEN - June 8, 2018
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Palombo - November 21, 2015
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1848 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

