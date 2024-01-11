3 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1848 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2108 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place January 11, 2024.

