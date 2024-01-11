Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 30,72 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 17,377
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1848
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1848 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2108 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place January 11, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (3)
- Marciniak (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Renaissance Auctions LLC (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
6488 $
Price in auction currency 26000 PLN
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
18000 $
Price in auction currency 18000 USD
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
