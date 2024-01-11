Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 30,72 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 17,377

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1848 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2108 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place January 11, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Renaissance Auctions LLC (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • WCN (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
6488 $
Price in auction currency 26000 PLN
Russia 3 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
18000 $
Price in auction currency 18000 USD
Russia 3 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Russia 3 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Russia 3 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Russia 3 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Seller Renaissance Auctions LLC
Date August 13, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1848 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1848 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search