Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 31,306

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1848 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 638 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
18000 $
Price in auction currency 18000 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1854 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Russia 2 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - March 24, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - March 24, 2019
Seller Numedux
Date March 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - June 2, 2018
Seller Empire
Date June 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2018
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Russia 2 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Russia 2 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Russia 2 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1848 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

