Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 31,306
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1848
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1848 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 638 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
18000 $
Price in auction currency 18000 USD
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1854 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2018
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1848 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
