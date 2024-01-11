2 Kopeks 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1848 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 638 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

