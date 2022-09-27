20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1848 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1848 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6262 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (5) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service NGC (1)