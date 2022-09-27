Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1848 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,1 g
- Pure silver (0,1144 oz) 3,5588 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 27,266
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy
- Year 1848
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1848 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6262 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Künker (4)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
