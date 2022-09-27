Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1848 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1848 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1848 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,1144 oz) 3,5588 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 27,266

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1848 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6262 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1848 MW at auction COINSNET - February 2, 2019
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1848 MW at auction COINSNET - February 2, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date February 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1848 MW at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1848 MW at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition VF
Selling price
******
