Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 485
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1848
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1848 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 830,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (1)
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- CNG (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
Seller CNG
Date January 6, 2016
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
225000 $
Price in auction currency 225000 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
265493 $
Price in auction currency 830000 PLN
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date February 3, 1977
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Adolph Hess & Bank Leu
Date November 6, 1968
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1848 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search