5 Roubles 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1848 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 830,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

