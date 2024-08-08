Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Roubles 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 485

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1848 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 830,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Russia 5 Roubles 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction CNG - January 6, 2016
Seller CNG
Date January 6, 2016
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
225000 $
Price in auction currency 225000 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Russia 5 Roubles 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
265493 $
Price in auction currency 830000 PLN
Russia 5 Roubles 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - February 3, 1977
Russia 5 Roubles 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - February 3, 1977
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date February 3, 1977
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 5 Roubles 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Adolph Hess & Bank Leu - November 6, 1968
Russia 5 Roubles 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Adolph Hess & Bank Leu - November 6, 1968
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Adolph Hess & Bank Leu
Date November 6, 1968
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 5 Roubles 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia 5 Roubles 1848 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1848 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

