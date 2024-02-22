Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,165,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1848 "Eagle 1845-1847" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 723 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • AURORA (8)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (8)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (11)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
737 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
805 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Russiancoin - March 31, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" at auction Holmasto - October 9, 2021
Seller Holmasto
Date October 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1848 "Eagle 1845-1847", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1848 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search