20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1847" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,165,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1848
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1848 "Eagle 1845-1847" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 723 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
737 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
805 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
