Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1848 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,900,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1848
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (266)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1848 with mark СПБ АГ. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22789 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,850. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (27)
- ARTMAXIMUM (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- AURORA (14)
- Baldwin's (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Empire (8)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (3)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (19)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Holmasto (1)
- Imperial Coin (16)
- iNumis (3)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (21)
- Marciniak (3)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- New York Sale (5)
- Niemczyk (6)
- NIKO (2)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numisbalt (12)
- OLNZ (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Rare Coins (36)
- Rauch (6)
- Rhenumis (1)
- RND (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (5)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (5)
- UBS (4)
- WCN (10)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1004 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
