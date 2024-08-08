5 Roubles 1848 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1848 with mark СПБ АГ. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22789 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,850. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (105) AU (57) XF (84) VF (9) F (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (9) MS63 (23) MS62 (21) MS61 (15) MS60 (5) AU58 (7) AU55 (12) AU53 (3) AU50 (6) XF45 (5) XF40 (1) PF62 (1) DETAILS (13) CAMEO (1) PL (3) Service NGS (1) NGC (52) ННР (13) PCGS (13) RNGA (2)

