Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1848 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1848 СПБ АГ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Roubles 1848 СПБ АГ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,900,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (266)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1848 with mark СПБ АГ. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22789 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,850. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Russia 5 Roubles 1848 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1848 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1004 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1848 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1848 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1848 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1848 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1848 СПБ АГ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1848 СПБ АГ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1848 СПБ АГ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1848 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1848 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1848 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1848 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1848 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1848 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1848 СПБ АГ at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - April 11, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1848 СПБ АГ at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1848 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1848 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1848 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1848 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1848 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1848 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1848 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1848 СПБ АГ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1848 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1848 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1848 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price

