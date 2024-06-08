Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "Old type" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "Old type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "Old type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,542,101

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (159)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1848 "Old type" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "Old type" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
247 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "Old type" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1298 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "Old type" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "Old type" at auction Roma Numismatics - February 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "Old type" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "Old type" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "Old type" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "Old type" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS60 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "Old type" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "Old type" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "Old type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "Old type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "Old type" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "Old type" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "Old type" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "Old type" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "Old type" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "Old type" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "Old type" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "Old type" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "Old type" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1848 "Old type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

