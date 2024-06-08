Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "Old type" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,542,101
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1848
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (159)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1848 "Old type" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
247 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1298 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS60 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
