20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1848 "Eagle 1849-1851" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 76 sold at the RND auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.

