Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,165,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1848
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1848 "Eagle 1849-1851" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 76 sold at the RND auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Date June 27, 2024
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
262 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Date February 10, 2024
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Date December 2, 2023
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Date June 25, 2023
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
123 ... 7
