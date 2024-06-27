Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,165,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1848 "Eagle 1849-1851" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 76 sold at the RND auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (11)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • AURORA (22)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Empire (4)
  • Haljak coin auction (4)
  • Imperial Coin (12)
  • Katz (9)
  • Künker (3)
  • MS67 (4)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Rare Coins (21)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (17)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
262 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Russian Heritage - August 13, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Russian Heritage - August 13, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Russian Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Russian Heritage - May 28, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 20 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1849-1851" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1848 "Eagle 1849-1851", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1848 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search