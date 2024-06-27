Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1848" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,860,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1848
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (198)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1848 "Eagle 1845-1848" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the RND auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
917 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1848 "Eagle 1845-1848", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
