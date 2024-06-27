Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1848" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1848" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1848" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,860,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (198)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1848 "Eagle 1845-1848" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the RND auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
917 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1845-1848" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
