Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "The eagle of the sample of 1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "The eagle of the sample of 1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "The eagle of the sample of 1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,542,101

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1848 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 654 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 625 PLN
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Katz - September 18, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numis Poland - June 14, 2022
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numis Poland - June 14, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date June 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Russia Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1848 "The eagle of the sample of 1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

