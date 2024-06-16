Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "The eagle of the sample of 1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,542,101
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1848
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1848 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 654 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 625 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date June 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
