Rouble 1848 СПБ HI "The eagle of the sample of 1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1848 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 654 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

