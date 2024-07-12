Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,560,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1848
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (350)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1848 "Eagle 1848-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25356 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,113. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
123 ... 17
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1848 "Eagle 1848-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
