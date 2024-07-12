Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Poltina 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,560,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (350)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1848 "Eagle 1848-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25356 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,113. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Russia Poltina 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia Poltina 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Poltina 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Russia Poltina 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Russia Poltina 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Heritage - March 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Russia Poltina 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Russia Poltina 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Poltina 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia Poltina 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia Poltina 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1848 "Eagle 1848-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

