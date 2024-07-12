Poltina 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1848 "Eagle 1848-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25356 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,113. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

