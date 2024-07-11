Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1846-1849" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,000,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1848
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (277)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1848 "Eagle 1846-1849" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 31169 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (38)
- AURORA (33)
- BAC (9)
- Coins and Medals (6)
- Coins.ee (6)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- DNW (1)
- Empire (12)
- Golden Lion (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Haljak coin auction (3)
- Heritage (7)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (34)
- Katz (8)
- Künker (10)
- Marciniak (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- MS67 (4)
- MUNZE (5)
- Niemczyk (3)
- NIKO (4)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (5)
- Numisor (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (23)
- Rauch (2)
- RND (5)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (15)
- Russiancoin (9)
- Rzeszowski DA (5)
- SINCONA (7)
- Sonntag (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Via (1)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 14
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1848 "Eagle 1846-1849", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search