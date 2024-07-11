Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1846-1849" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1846-1849" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1846-1849" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,000,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (277)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1848 "Eagle 1846-1849" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 31169 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1846-1849" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Category
Year
