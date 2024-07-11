5 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1846-1849" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1848 "Eagle 1846-1849" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 31169 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (113) AU (76) XF (60) VF (6) No grade (16) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (6) MS65 (11) MS64 (8) MS63 (17) MS62 (11) MS61 (18) MS60 (1) AU58 (13) AU55 (4) AU53 (8) AU50 (4) XF45 (23) XF40 (7) VF30 (1) PF65 (1) DETAILS (2) ULTRA CAMEO (1) PL (1) Service NGC (55) PCGS (3) RNGA (3) CGC (1) ННР (3) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (38)

AURORA (33)

BAC (9)

Coins and Medals (6)

Coins.ee (6)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (1)

DNW (1)

Empire (12)

Golden Lion (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Haljak coin auction (3)

Heritage (7)

Heritage Eur (1)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (34)

Katz (8)

Künker (10)

Marciniak (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

MS67 (4)

MUNZE (5)

Niemczyk (3)

NIKO (4)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (5)

Numisor (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (23)

Rauch (2)

RND (5)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (15)

Russiancoin (9)

Rzeszowski DA (5)

SINCONA (7)

Sonntag (3)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Via (1)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (1)

Знак (1)