Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,636,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (119)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1848 "Eagle 1850-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the RND auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (21)
  • Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (13)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (4)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (18)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (12)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russian Heritage - October 16, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1848 "Eagle 1850-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

