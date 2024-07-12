Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,636,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1848
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (119)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1848 "Eagle 1850-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the RND auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1848 "Eagle 1850-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
