25 Kopeks 1848 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1848 "Eagle 1850-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the RND auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2022.

