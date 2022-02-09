25 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1835 "Eagle 1832-1837" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5626 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

