Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 358,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1835 "Eagle 1832-1837" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5626 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
1322 $
Price in auction currency 99244 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction AURORA - April 28, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date April 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction RND - June 25, 2019
Seller RND
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Imperial Coin - February 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 21, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction RND - September 27, 2015
Seller RND
Date September 27, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" at auction Alexander - February 16, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date February 16, 2015
Condition XF40
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1835 "Eagle 1832-1837", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

