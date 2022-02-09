Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1835 СПБ НГ "Eagle 1832-1837" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 358,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1835 "Eagle 1832-1837" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5626 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Künker (4)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RND (4)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
1322 $
Price in auction currency 99244 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 21, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
