Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858". Wide crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Wide crown

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" Wide crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" Wide crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1850-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 24 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 28,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (10)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Empire (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 78 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Russiancoin - January 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - October 17, 2018
Russia 25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - October 17, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1850-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1852 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 25 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search