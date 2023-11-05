Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858". Wide crown (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Wide crown
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1852
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1850-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 24 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 28,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (10)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Empire (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1850-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search