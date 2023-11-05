25 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1850-1858". Wide crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1850-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 24 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 28,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2017.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (11) XF (16) VF (7) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (4) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) Service ННР (3) NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (10)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (2)

Empire (3)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (2)

Künker (1)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Marciniak (1)

MS67 (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Rare Coins (2)

Rauch (1)

Russiancoin (2)

SINCONA (2)

Teutoburger (1)

Westfälische (2)