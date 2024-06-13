Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". The shield touches the crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: The shield touches the crown

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" The shield touches the crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" The shield touches the crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,160,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. The shield touches the crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 575 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (17)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Imperial Coin (10)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (4)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Rare Coins (17)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (12)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
2481 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

