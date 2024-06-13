Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". The shield touches the crown (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: The shield touches the crown
Photo by: Numisbalt
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,160,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1830
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. The shield touches the crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 575 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
2481 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
