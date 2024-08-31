Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1830

Silver coins (Congress Poland)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1830 FH
Reverse 10 Groszy 1830 FH
10 Groszy 1830 FH
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 10 Groszy 1830 KG
Reverse 10 Groszy 1830 KG
10 Groszy 1830 KG
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 63
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1830 FH
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1830 FH
5 Zlotych 1830 FH
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1830 KG
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1830 KG
5 Zlotych 1830 KG
Average price 390 $
Sales
0 233
Obverse 1 Zloty 1830 FH
Reverse 1 Zloty 1830 FH
1 Zloty 1830 FH
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 188
Obverse 2 Zlote 1830 FH
Reverse 2 Zlote 1830 FH
2 Zlote 1830 FH
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 131
Obverse 5 Groszy 1830 FH
Reverse 5 Groszy 1830 FH
5 Groszy 1830 FH
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 21

Copper coins (Congress Poland)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1830 FH
Reverse 3 Grosze 1830 FH
3 Grosze 1830 FH
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 53
Obverse 3 Grosze 1830 FH
Reverse 3 Grosze 1830 FH
3 Grosze 1830 FH Restrike
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 3 Grosze 1830 KG
Reverse 3 Grosze 1830 KG
3 Grosze 1830 KG
Average price 610 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 1 Grosz 1830 FH
Reverse 1 Grosz 1830 FH
1 Grosz 1830 FH
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 54
Obverse 1 Grosz 1830 FH
Reverse 1 Grosz 1830 FH
1 Grosz 1830 FH Restrike
Average price 380 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 1 Grosz 1830 KG
Reverse 1 Grosz 1830 KG
1 Grosz 1830 KG
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1 Grosz 1830 KG
Reverse 1 Grosz 1830 KG
1 Grosz 1830 KG Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0

Platinum coins

Obverse 12 Roubles 1830 СПБ
Reverse 12 Roubles 1830 СПБ
12 Roubles 1830 СПБ
Average price 42000 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 6 Roubles 1830 СПБ
Reverse 6 Roubles 1830 СПБ
6 Roubles 1830 СПБ
Average price 15000 $
Sales
0 117
Obverse 3 Roubles 1830 СПБ
Reverse 3 Roubles 1830 СПБ
3 Roubles 1830 СПБ
Average price 2700 $
Sales
0 152
Obverse 3 Roubles 1830 СПБ
Reverse 3 Roubles 1830 СПБ
3 Roubles 1830 СПБ Without the rosettes on either side of the "3"
Average price 8100 $
Sales
0 2

Golden coins

Obverse 5 Roubles 1830 СПБ ПД An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 5 Roubles 1830 СПБ ПД An eagle with lowered wings
5 Roubles 1830 СПБ ПД An eagle with lowered wings
Average price 3300 $
Sales
0 177

Silver coins (Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings Short ribbons
Average price 410 $
Sales
0 617
Obverse Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Rouble 1830 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings Long ribbons
Average price 520 $
Sales
1 387
Obverse Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings The shield touches the crown
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 62
Obverse Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings The shield does not touch the crown
Average price 3100 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings The shield touches the crown
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 109
Obverse 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings The shield does not touch the crown
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
20 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Average price 300 $
Sales
1 92
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 66
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings
Average price 420 $
Sales
0 305

Copper coins (Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ
10 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ
Average price 10000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ
10 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ Restrike
Average price 890 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ
10 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ Restrike
Average price 6100 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ An eagle with lowered wings
5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ An eagle with lowered wings
Average price 4200 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ An eagle with lowered wings
5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ An eagle with lowered wings Restrike
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ An eagle with lowered wings
5 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ An eagle with lowered wings Restrike
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ИК An eagle with raised wings
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ИК An eagle with raised wings
2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ИК An eagle with raised wings
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings
2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 121
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings
2 Kopeks 1830 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ An eagle with lowered wings
2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ An eagle with lowered wings
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ An eagle with lowered wings
2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ ФХ An eagle with lowered wings Restrike
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ An eagle with lowered wings
2 Kopeks 1830 ЕМ An eagle with lowered wings Restrike
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ИК An eagle with raised wings
Reverse 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ИК An eagle with raised wings
1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ИК An eagle with raised wings
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 128
Obverse 1 Kopek 1830 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings
Reverse 1 Kopek 1830 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings
1 Kopek 1830 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 115
Obverse 1 Kopek 1830 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings
Reverse 1 Kopek 1830 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings
1 Kopek 1830 КМ АМ An eagle with raised wings Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ An eagle with lowered wings
1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ An eagle with lowered wings
Average price 3900 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ An eagle with lowered wings
1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ An eagle with lowered wings Restrike
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ An eagle with lowered wings
Reverse 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ An eagle with lowered wings
1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ An eagle with lowered wings
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 4

Pattern coins

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ Pattern
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ Pattern
10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ Pattern Wide tail
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ Pattern
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ Pattern
10 Kopeks 1830 СПБ Pattern Narrow tail. Restrike
Average price 1600 $
Sales
1 57
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ Pattern
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ Pattern
5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ Pattern Long ribbons
Average price 3200 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ Pattern
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ Pattern
5 Kopeks 1830 СПБ Pattern Short ribbons. Restrike
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 66
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ Pattern
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ Pattern
2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ Pattern 7 feathers in the tail
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ Pattern
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ Pattern
2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ Pattern 5 feathers in the tail. Restrike
Average price 460 $
Sales
0 63
Obverse 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ Pattern
Reverse 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ Pattern
1 Kopek 1830 СПБ Pattern
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ Pattern
Reverse 1 Kopek 1830 СПБ Pattern
1 Kopek 1830 СПБ Pattern Restrike
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 58
