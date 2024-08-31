Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Coins of Russia 1830
Silver coins (Congress Poland)
Copper coins (Congress Poland)
Platinum coins
Silver coins (Nicholas I)
Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings The shield touches the crown
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 62
Poltina 1830 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings The shield does not touch the crown
Average price 3100 $
Sales
0 30
25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings The shield touches the crown
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 109
25 Kopeks 1830 СПБ НГ An eagle with lowered wings The shield does not touch the crown
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 41
Copper coins (Nicholas I)
Pattern coins
