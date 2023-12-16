Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,55 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1830
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1286 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
1449 $
Price in auction currency 125000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
1287 $
Price in auction currency 114871 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date April 14, 2021
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date August 26, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date July 8, 2020
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date October 30, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date October 30, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
