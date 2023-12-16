1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1286 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (24) AU (3) XF (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (10) MS61 (1) SP64 (9) SP63 (1) PF62 (2) BN (19) Service PCGS (10) ННР (1) NGC (8)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

AURORA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (1)

Katz (5)

Künker (2)

MS67 (6)

New York Sale (1)

Rare Coins (5)

Rauch (1)

Russian Heritage (6)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (1)