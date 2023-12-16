Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1286 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (6)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
1449 $
Price in auction currency 125000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
1287 $
Price in auction currency 114871 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - April 14, 2021
Seller MS67
Date April 14, 2021
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - August 26, 2020
Seller MS67
Date August 26, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - July 8, 2020
Seller MS67
Date July 8, 2020
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - May 27, 2020
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - October 30, 2019
Seller MS67
Date October 30, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - October 30, 2019
Seller MS67
Date October 30, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1830 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rauch - November 14, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1830 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1830 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search