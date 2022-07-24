Pattern 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ. 7 feathers in the tail (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1830 with mark СПБ. 7 feathers in the tail. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) PL (1) Service NGC (1)