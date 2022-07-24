Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ. 7 feathers in the tail (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: 7 feathers in the tail
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,02 g
- Diameter 29,1 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1830
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1830 with mark СПБ. 7 feathers in the tail. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
774 $
Price in auction currency 45000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
448 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
