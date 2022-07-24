Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ. 7 feathers in the tail (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: 7 feathers in the tail

Obverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ 7 feathers in the tail - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ 7 feathers in the tail - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,02 g
  • Diameter 29,1 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1830 with mark СПБ. 7 feathers in the tail. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Spink (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
774 $
Price in auction currency 45000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
448 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Spink - January 16, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Palombo - October 22, 2016
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

