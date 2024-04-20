Pattern 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ. 5 feathers in the tail. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1830 with mark СПБ. 5 feathers in the tail. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 734 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (12) UNC (29) AU (12) XF (4) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (4) MS63 (5) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) VF30 (1) SP63 (1) SP62 (9) PF67 (1) PF65 (3) PF64 (2) PF63 (3) PF62 (1) DETAILS (2) RB (2) BN (23) PL (3) Service RNGA (3) PCGS (14) NGC (14) ННР (1)

