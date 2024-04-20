Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ. 5 feathers in the tail. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: 5 feathers in the tail. Restrike

Obverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ 5 feathers in the tail Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ 5 feathers in the tail Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Universum Coins GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,02 g
  • Diameter 29,1 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (63) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1830 with mark СПБ. 5 feathers in the tail. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 734 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
1158 $
Price in auction currency 107000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
675 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search