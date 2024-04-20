Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 2 Kopeks 1830 СПБ. 5 feathers in the tail. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: 5 feathers in the tail. Restrike
Photo by: Universum Coins GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,02 g
- Diameter 29,1 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1830
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (63) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1830 with mark СПБ. 5 feathers in the tail. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 734 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
1158 $
Price in auction currency 107000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
675 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
******
