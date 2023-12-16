Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
12 Roubles 1830 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,95)
- Weight 41,41 g
- Pure platinum (1,2648 oz) 39,3395 g
- Diameter 35,75 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 119
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 12 Roubles
- Year 1830
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 12 Roubles 1830 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 269 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 165,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
43848 $
Price in auction currency 4000000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
40247 $
Price in auction currency 38000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 16, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 1, 2018
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 12 Roubles 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
