Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

12 Roubles 1830 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 12 Roubles 1830 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 12 Roubles 1830 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 41,41 g
  • Pure platinum (1,2648 oz) 39,3395 g
  • Diameter 35,75 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 119

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 12 Roubles
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 12 Roubles 1830 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 269 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 165,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Künker (8)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Münzenonline (2)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 12 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition PF61 CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
Russia 12 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
43848 $
Price in auction currency 4000000 RUB
Russia 12 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
40247 $
Price in auction currency 38000 EUR
Russia 12 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Münzenonline - April 8, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 12 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Münzenonline - November 26, 2021
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 12 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Chaponnière - May 16, 2021
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 16, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Russia 12 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Empire - June 26, 2020
Seller Empire
Date June 26, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 12 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 12 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction AURORA - December 1, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Russia 12 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 1, 2018
Russia 12 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 1, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date June 1, 2018
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia 12 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Russia 12 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 12 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 12 Roubles 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1830 All Russian coins Russian platinum coins Russian coins 12 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search