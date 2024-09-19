Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Platinum coins 12 Roubles of Nicholas I - Russia
12 Roubles 1829-1845
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1829 СПБ Test impression of lead-tin alloy - 0 01830 СПБ 119 R3 0 341831 СПБ 1,463 R2 0 641832 СПБ 1,102 R2 0 381833 СПБ 255 R3 1 181834 СПБ 11 R3 0 71835 СПБ 127 R3 0 131836 СПБ 11 R4 0 51837 СПБ 53 R3 0 91838 СПБ 12 R4 0 11839 СПБ 2 R4 0 11840 СПБ 1 Un 0 11841 СПБ 75 R3 0 11842 СПБ 115 R3 0 41843 СПБ 122 R3 0 11844 СПБ 4 R4 0 31845 СПБ 2 R4 0 1
