Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
12 Roubles 1833 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Maison Palombo
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,95)
- Weight 41,41 g
- Pure platinum (1,2648 oz) 39,3395 g
- Diameter 35,75 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 255
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 12 Roubles
- Year 1833
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 12 Roubles 1833 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 32477 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 84,000. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
19503 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
Seller GINZA
Date November 5, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
23192 $
Price in auction currency 3400000 JPY
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU58 PL
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
For the sale of 12 Roubles 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
