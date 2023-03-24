Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

12 Roubles 1833 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 12 Roubles 1833 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 12 Roubles 1833 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Maison Palombo

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 41,41 g
  • Pure platinum (1,2648 oz) 39,3395 g
  • Diameter 35,75 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 255

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 12 Roubles
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 12 Roubles 1833 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 32477 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 84,000. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • CNG (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (2)
Russia 12 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
19503 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
Russia 12 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction GINZA - November 5, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date November 5, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
23192 $
Price in auction currency 3400000 JPY
Russia 12 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 12 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 12 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 12 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 12 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Palombo - October 22, 2016
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 12 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 12 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU58 PL
Selling price
******
Russia 12 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 12 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 12 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia 12 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 12 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 12 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 12 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction CNG - January 8, 2006
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 12 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction UBS - January 28, 2002
Seller UBS
Date January 28, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 12 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction UBS - September 13, 1999
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 12 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
To auction
Russia 12 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 12 Roubles 1833 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 12 Roubles 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

