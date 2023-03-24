12 Roubles 1833 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 12 Roubles 1833 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 32477 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 84,000. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (10) XF (1) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (4) AU50 (1) DETAILS (1) PL (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)