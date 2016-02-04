12 Roubles 1842 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 12 Roubles 1842 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 956 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 38,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2007.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)