12 Roubles 1842 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,95)
- Weight 41,41 g
- Pure platinum (1,2648 oz) 39,3395 g
- Diameter 35,75 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 115
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 12 Roubles
- Year 1842
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 12 Roubles 1842 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 956 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 38,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2007.
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
49024 $
Price in auction currency 44000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
49271 $
Price in auction currency 38000 EUR
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 12 Roubles 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
