Coins of Russia 1842

Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ The eagle of the sample of 1841 Tail of 11 feathers. Wreath 8 links
Average price 610 $
Sales
0 113
Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ The eagle of the sample of 1841 Tail of 11 feathers. Wreath 7 links
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 46
Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ The eagle of the sample of 1841 Tail of 9 feathers. Wreath 8 links
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 261
Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ The eagle of the sample of 1841 Tail of 9 feathers. Wreath 7 links
Average price 750 $
Sales
0 80
