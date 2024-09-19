Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1842

Silver coins (Russian protectorate)

Obverse 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1842 MW
Reverse 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1842 MW
25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1842 MW
Average price 780 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1842 MW
Reverse 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1842 MW
20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1842 MW
Average price 670 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 10 Kopecks - 20 Groszy 1842 MW
Reverse 10 Kopecks - 20 Groszy 1842 MW
10 Kopecks - 20 Groszy 1842 MW
Average price 9600 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW
Reverse 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW
5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW
Average price 5200 $
Sales
0 22

Platinum coins

Obverse 12 Roubles 1842 СПБ
Reverse 12 Roubles 1842 СПБ
12 Roubles 1842 СПБ
Average price 49000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 6 Roubles 1842 СПБ
Reverse 6 Roubles 1842 СПБ
6 Roubles 1842 СПБ
Average price
Sales
0 6
Obverse 3 Roubles 1842 СПБ
Reverse 3 Roubles 1842 СПБ
3 Roubles 1842 СПБ
Average price 3300 $
Sales
1 151

Golden coins

Obverse 5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ
Reverse 5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ
5 Roubles 1842 СПБ АЧ
Average price 2300 $
Sales
2 424
Obverse 5 Roubles 1842 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse 5 Roubles 1842 MW Warsaw Mint
5 Roubles 1842 MW Warsaw Mint
Average price
Sales
0 3

Silver coins (Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1842 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1832
Reverse Rouble 1842 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1832
Rouble 1842 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1832 Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ The eagle of the sample of 1841
Reverse Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ The eagle of the sample of 1841
Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ The eagle of the sample of 1841 Tail of 11 feathers. Wreath 8 links
Average price 610 $
Sales
0 113
Obverse Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ The eagle of the sample of 1841
Reverse Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ The eagle of the sample of 1841
Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ The eagle of the sample of 1841 Tail of 11 feathers. Wreath 7 links
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 46
Obverse Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ The eagle of the sample of 1841
Reverse Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ The eagle of the sample of 1841
Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ The eagle of the sample of 1841 Tail of 9 feathers. Wreath 8 links
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 261
Obverse Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ The eagle of the sample of 1841
Reverse Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ The eagle of the sample of 1841
Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ The eagle of the sample of 1841 Tail of 9 feathers. Wreath 7 links
Average price 750 $
Sales
0 80
Obverse Rouble 1842 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1841
Reverse Rouble 1842 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1841
Rouble 1842 СПБ НГ The eagle of the sample of 1841 Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ The eagle of the sample of 1844
Reverse Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ The eagle of the sample of 1844
Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ The eagle of the sample of 1844 Wreath 8 links
Average price 380 $
Sales
0 150
Obverse Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ The eagle of the sample of 1844
Reverse Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ The eagle of the sample of 1844
Rouble 1842 СПБ АЧ The eagle of the sample of 1844 Wreath 7 links
Average price 530 $
Sales
0 95
Obverse Rouble 1842 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse Rouble 1842 MW Warsaw Mint
Rouble 1842 MW Warsaw Mint The eagle's tail is straight
Average price 300 $
Sales
0 116
Obverse Rouble 1842 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse Rouble 1842 MW Warsaw Mint
Rouble 1842 MW Warsaw Mint Eagle's tail fanned out
Average price 440 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse Poltina 1842 СПБ АЧ Eagle 1832-1842
Reverse Poltina 1842 СПБ АЧ Eagle 1832-1842
Poltina 1842 СПБ АЧ Eagle 1832-1842
Average price 460 $
Sales
0 71
Obverse Poltina 1842 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1842
Reverse Poltina 1842 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1842
Poltina 1842 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1842 Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Poltina 1842 СПБ АЧ Eagle 1843
Reverse Poltina 1842 СПБ АЧ Eagle 1843
Poltina 1842 СПБ АЧ Eagle 1843 Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse Poltina 1842 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse Poltina 1842 MW Warsaw Mint
Poltina 1842 MW Warsaw Mint
Average price 420 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse 25 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ Eagle 1839-1843
Reverse 25 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ Eagle 1839-1843
25 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ Eagle 1839-1843
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ Eagle 1832-1843
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ Eagle 1832-1843
20 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ Eagle 1832-1843
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1839
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1839
10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ НГ Eagle 1832-1839 Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ Eagle 1842
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ Eagle 1842
10 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ Eagle 1842
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 49
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ Eagle 1832-1844
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ Eagle 1832-1844
5 Kopeks 1842 СПБ АЧ Eagle 1832-1844
Average price 550 $
Sales
0 33

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ
3 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 194
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1842 СМ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1842 СМ
3 Kopeks 1842 СМ
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 48
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1842 СМ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1842 СМ
3 Kopeks 1842 СМ Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1842 СПМ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1842 СПМ
3 Kopeks 1842 СПМ
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1842 СПМ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1842 СПМ
3 Kopeks 1842 СПМ Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ
2 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 129
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1842 СМ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1842 СМ
2 Kopeks 1842 СМ
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1842 СМ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1842 СМ
2 Kopeks 1842 СМ Restrike
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1842 СПМ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1842 СПМ
2 Kopeks 1842 СПМ
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 55
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1842 СПМ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1842 СПМ
2 Kopeks 1842 СПМ Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Kopek 1842 ЕМ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1842 ЕМ
1 Kopek 1842 ЕМ
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 68
Obverse 1 Kopek 1842 СМ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1842 СМ
1 Kopek 1842 СМ
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 79
Obverse 1 Kopek 1842 СМ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1842 СМ
1 Kopek 1842 СМ Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Kopek 1842 СПМ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1842 СПМ
1 Kopek 1842 СПМ
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 81
Obverse 1 Kopek 1842 СПМ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1842 СПМ
1 Kopek 1842 СПМ Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1842 ЕМ
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1842 ЕМ
1/2 Kopek 1842 ЕМ
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 44
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1842 СМ
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1842 СМ
1/2 Kopek 1842 СМ
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 86
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1842 СПМ
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1842 СПМ
1/2 Kopek 1842 СПМ
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 155
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1842 СПМ
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1842 СПМ
1/2 Kopek 1842 СПМ Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1842 СМ
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1842 СМ
1/2 Kopek 1842 СМ Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1842 ЕМ
Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1842 ЕМ
1/4 Kopek 1842 ЕМ
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 58
Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1842 СМ
Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1842 СМ
1/4 Kopek 1842 СМ
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 92
Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1842 СМ
Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1842 СМ
1/4 Kopek 1842 СМ Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ
Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ
1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ
Average price 75 $
Sales
2 185
Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ
Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ
1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search