Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1842 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1842 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1842 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,600,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1842 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (13)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rare Coins (14)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Varesi (1)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Varesi - February 6, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction MS67 - November 3, 2021
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

