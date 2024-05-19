Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1842 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,600,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1842
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1842 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (2)
- Imperial Coin (13)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (2)
- MS67 (4)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (2)
- Palombo (1)
- Rare Coins (14)
- RND (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- SINCONA (2)
- Varesi (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
