Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1842 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1842 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Kopeks 1842 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 30,72 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,336,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1842 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1021 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 550. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction RedSquare - December 6, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Empire - July 24, 2020
Seller Empire
Date July 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1842 СМ at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

