Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1842 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 30,72 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,336,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1842
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1842 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1021 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 550. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (7)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- MUNZE (2)
- Rare Coins (12)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- SINCONA (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search