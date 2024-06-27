Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,800,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (185) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1842 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1027 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,300. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (16)
  • AURORA (13)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (11)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (26)
  • Janas (1)
  • Katz (19)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • MS67 (7)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (4)
  • Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Rare Coins (15)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (8)
  • Russiancoin (19)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (1)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 28, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1842 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1/4 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search