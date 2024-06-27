Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1842 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,800,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1842
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Kolpino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (185) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1842 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1027 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,300. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
