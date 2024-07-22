Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1842 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,580,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1842
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1842 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 347 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 600. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.
