1 Kopek 1842 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1842 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 347 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 600. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

