Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1842 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1842 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1842 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,580,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1842 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 347 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 600. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (7)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • MUNZE (5)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (20)
  • WAG (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 450 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1842 ЕМ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

