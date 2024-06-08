Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint". Eagle's tail fanned out (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Eagle's tail fanned out

Obverse Rouble 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" Eagle's tail fanned out - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" Eagle's tail fanned out - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,8 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 257,366

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1842 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. Eagle's tail fanned out. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 820 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.

Russia Rouble 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1348 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
316 $
Price in auction currency 28555 RUB
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 1, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - May 15, 2018
Seller Künker
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 5, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction NIKO - June 28, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date June 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2014
Condition MS61
Selling price

