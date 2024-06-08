Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint". Eagle's tail fanned out (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Eagle's tail fanned out
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,8 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 257,366
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1842
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1842 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. Eagle's tail fanned out. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 820 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (7)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Künker (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- NIKO (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- WCN (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1348 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
316 $
Price in auction currency 28555 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 1, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 5, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
12
