10 Kopecks - 20 Groszy 1842 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Kopecks - 20 Groszy 1842 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6256 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2016.

