Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Kopecks - 20 Groszy 1842 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 10 Kopecks - 20 Groszy
- Year 1842
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Kopecks - 20 Groszy 1842 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6256 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- CNG (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
5586 $
Price in auction currency 19000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
13657 $
Price in auction currency 49000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopecks - 20 Groszy 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search