Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Kopecks - 20 Groszy 1842 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 10 Kopecks - 20 Groszy 1842 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 10 Kopecks - 20 Groszy 1842 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 10 Kopecks - 20 Groszy
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Kopecks - 20 Groszy 1842 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6256 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2016.

Poland 10 Kopecks - 20 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
Poland 10 Kopecks - 20 Groszy 1842 MW at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 10 Kopecks - 20 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
5586 $
Price in auction currency 19000 PLN
Poland 10 Kopecks - 20 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
13657 $
Price in auction currency 49000 PLN
Poland 10 Kopecks - 20 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Kopecks - 20 Groszy 1842 MW at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 10 Kopecks - 20 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopecks - 20 Groszy 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

