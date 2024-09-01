Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1842

Silver coins (Russian protectorate)

Obverse 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1842 MW
Reverse 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1842 MW
25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1842 MW
Average price 780 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1842 MW
Reverse 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1842 MW
20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1842 MW
Average price 670 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 10 Kopecks - 20 Groszy 1842 MW
Reverse 10 Kopecks - 20 Groszy 1842 MW
10 Kopecks - 20 Groszy 1842 MW
Average price 9600 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW
Reverse 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW
5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW
Average price 5200 $
Sales
0 22

Pattern coins

Obverse Poltina 1842 Pattern
Reverse Poltina 1842 Pattern
Poltina 1842 Pattern Plain edge
Average price 660 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Poltina 1842 Pattern
Reverse Poltina 1842 Pattern
Poltina 1842 Pattern Edge inscription
Average price 1000 $
Sales
1 17

Golden coins

Obverse 5 Roubles 1842 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse 5 Roubles 1842 MW Warsaw Mint
5 Roubles 1842 MW Warsaw Mint
Average price
Sales
0 3

Silver coins (Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1842 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse Rouble 1842 MW Warsaw Mint
Rouble 1842 MW Warsaw Mint The eagle's tail is straight
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 116
Obverse Rouble 1842 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse Rouble 1842 MW Warsaw Mint
Rouble 1842 MW Warsaw Mint Eagle's tail fanned out
Average price 440 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse Poltina 1842 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse Poltina 1842 MW Warsaw Mint
Poltina 1842 MW Warsaw Mint
Average price 420 $
Sales
0 38
Category
Year
