Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint". The eagle's tail is straight (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: The eagle's tail is straight

Obverse Rouble 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" The eagle's tail is straight - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" The eagle's tail is straight - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,8 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 257,366

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1842 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. The eagle's tail is straight. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1540 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 5,250. Bidding took place March 13, 2021.

Russia Rouble 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
757 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Russia Rouble 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1842 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

