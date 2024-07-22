Rouble 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint". The eagle's tail is straight (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1842 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. The eagle's tail is straight. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1540 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 5,250. Bidding took place March 13, 2021.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (13) XF (40) VF (43) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (3) AU55 (4) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (5) XF40 (2) VF35 (6) VF30 (3) VF25 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (8)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (8)

AURORA (7)

Coins and Medals (3)

COINSNET (3)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (5)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Heritage (1)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Imperial Coin (14)

Katz (5)

Künker (6)

Marciniak (4)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Niemczyk (4)

NIKO (1)

Numedux (2)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (9)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (6)

Rauch (1)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

SINCONA (7)

WAG (3)

WCN (6)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (7)