Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint". The eagle's tail is straight (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: The eagle's tail is straight
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,8 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 257,366
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1842
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1842 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. The eagle's tail is straight. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1540 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 5,250. Bidding took place March 13, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (8)
- AURORA (7)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- COINSNET (3)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Empire (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (14)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (6)
- Marciniak (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (4)
- NIKO (1)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (9)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Rauch (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- SINCONA (7)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (6)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (7)
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
757 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1842 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search