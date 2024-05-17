Aukcje numizmatyczne
Lista firm aukcyjnych
Nazwa Aukcje Lotów Suma sprzedaży Kraj
17 Auctions 11 6075 102,874 $ Spain
2020 Auctions 7 2066 60,737 $ United Kingdom
51 Gallery 13 3941 16,847,408 $ Belgium
A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions 79 47293 11,515,203 $ Greece
A10 by Artmark 4 876 250,819 $ Romania
AA Muntenveiling 4 3465 2,593,032 $ Netherlands
AB Philea & Myntkompaniet 23 21302 19,665,414 $ Sweden
ACM Aste srl 13 12502 725,423 $ Italy
Adolph Hess & Bank Leu 2 1075 - Switzerland
Adolph Hess Nachfolger 7 16968 - Switzerland
Agora Auctions 125 46064 3,181,177 $ USA
Al Sur del Mundo 2 1714 62,433 $ Chile
ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection 15 8508 8,474,182 $ France
ALDE Auction 1 95 90,425 $ France
Alfa Numismatics ApS 16 2977 651,152 $ Denmark
anticomondo GmbH 9 4800 895,609 $ Germany
ANTIUM AURUM s.r.o. 21 10409 22,167,930 $ Czech Republic
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo 4 7132 68,305 $ Italy
Antykwariat Dawid Janas 6 3101 735,067 $ Poland
Antykwariat kolekcjonujemy.pl 5 3290 16,813 $ Poland
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal 100 79088 66,354,030 $ Poland
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny Karol Karbownik 13 13192 588,748 $ Poland
Antykwariat Poznań 1 182 1,838 $ Poland
Antykwariat u Nilsa 1 506 37,402 $ Poland
Antykwariat Wójtowicz 1 190 5,765 $ Poland
Antykwariat Wu-eL 4 1979 124,375 $ Poland
Apollo Auctions Ltd 2 761 29,965 $ United Kingdom
aquila numismatics 9 9183 611,068 $ Germany
Arcadia Casa d'Aste 1 271 72,613 $ Italy
Arcas Numismatics LTD 1 350 13,581 $ United Kingdom
Archives International Auctions 9 7091 829,790 $ USA
Ares Numismatics 4 5044 196,799 $ Netherlands
Ars Time Company Ltd 4 2368 409,622 $ China
Art-Rite S.r.l. 4 1010 392,276 $ Italy
Artemide Aste s.r.l. 215 160331 30,413,696 $ San Marino
ARTMAXIMUM 1 330 98,811 $ Germany
Astarte S.A. 11 4939 722,055 $ Switzerland
Attica Auctions 7 3575 1,847,739 $ Greece
Auction World 35 69040 136,740,113 $ Japan
Auctiones GmbH 72 27973 7,165,206 $ Switzerland
Auktionen Frühwald 92 159860 102,624,834 $ Austria
Auktionen Meister & Sonntag 7 10390 9,168,615 $ Germany
Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag 25 40172 32,416,655 $ Germany
Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner 46 91554 24,029,361 $ Germany
Auktionshaus Felzmann 65 102945 34,816,117 $ Germany
Auktionshaus Peege e.K. 2 152 90,706 $ Germany
Auktionshaus Rapp 6 2314 13,909,983 $ Switzerland
Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg 2 4313 560,539 $ Germany
Aurea Numismatika 97 157285 61,763,017 $ Czech Republic