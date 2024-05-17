Artemide Kunstauktionen
Opis Firmy
- Nazwa Artemide Kunstauktionen
- Kraj Austria
- Rok Fundacji
- Status Organizacja operacyjna
- Oficjalna strona www.artemideauktionen.at
Biuro w Wiedniu
- Kraj Austria
- Miasto Wiedeń
- Adres Esslinggasse 5
- Telefon +436604355249
- Email info@artemideauktionen.at
Aukcje
Okładka Data Opis Lotów Suma sprzedaży
5 kwietnia 2025 6 kwietnia 2025 e-Live Auction 37 1068 97,736 $
1 lutego 2025 2 lutego 2025 e-Live Auction 36 970 84,013 $
30 listopada 2024 1 grudnia 2024 e-Live Auction 35 1000 64,831 $
5 października 2024 6 października 2024 e-Live Auction 34 1187 70,252 $
1 czerwca 2024 2 czerwca 2024 e-Live Auction 33 1046 84,336 $
6 kwietnia 2024 7 kwietnia 2024 e-Live Auction 32 1047 68,098 $
3 lutego 2024 4 lutego 2024 e-Live Auction 31 1040 87,660 $
2 grudnia 2023 3 grudnia 2023 e-Live Auction 30 1005 84,037 $
7 października 2023 8 października 2023 e-Live Auction 29 1041 79,492 $
3 czerwca 2023 4 czerwca 2023 e-Live Auction 28 1040 79,464 $
1 kwietnia 2023 2 kwietnia 2023 e-Live Auction 27 1010 59,361 $
4 lutego 2023 5 lutego 2023 e-Live Auction 26 1099 70,783 $
3 grudnia 2022 4 grudnia 2022 e-Live Auction 25 1183 92,446 $
1 października 2022 2 października 2022 e-Live Auction 24 1302 78,095 $
4 czerwca 2022 5 czerwca 2022 e-Live Auction 23 1105 76,761 $
2 kwietnia 2022 3 kwietnia 2022 e-Live Auction 22 1080 82,410 $
5 lutego 2022 6 lutego 2022 e-Live Auction 21 1060 88,303 $
4 grudnia 2021 5 grudnia 2021 e-Live Auction 20 1116 81,625 $
26 września 2021 e-Live Auction 19 938 58,758 $
22 maja 2021 23 maja 2021 e-Live Auction 18 1068 99,897 $