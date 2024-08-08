5 Roubles 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1842 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1834 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 660. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

