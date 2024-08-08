Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Roubles 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 695

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1842 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1834 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 660. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • RedSquare (2)
Russia 5 Roubles 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction RedSquare - May 30, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date May 30, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction RedSquare - May 2, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date May 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
660 ℳ︁
Price in auction currency 660 Mark

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1842 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

