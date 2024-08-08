Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 695
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1842
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1842 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1834 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 660. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.
