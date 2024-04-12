Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy
- Year 1842
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6257 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place September 29, 2016.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3229 $
Price in auction currency 300000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date May 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
6742 $
Price in auction currency 450000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
