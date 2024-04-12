Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6257 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place September 29, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Empire (4)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
Poland 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Poland 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3229 $
Price in auction currency 300000 RUB
Poland 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Poland 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW at auction Empire - May 12, 2022
Seller Empire
Date May 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
6742 $
Price in auction currency 450000 RUB
Poland 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Poland 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Poland 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Poland 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW at auction AURORA - July 1, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Poland 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Poland 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW at auction Empire - April 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Poland 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Poland 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Poland 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Poland 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Poland 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Poland 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW at auction Empire - September 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW at auction Empire - April 27, 2019
Seller Empire
Date April 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW at auction Alexander - September 22, 2017
Poland 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW at auction Alexander - September 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Poland 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW at auction Rauch - December 13, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
