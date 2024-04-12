5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Kopeks - 10 groszy 1842 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6257 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place September 29, 2016.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (5) XF (9) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) AU53 (2) XF45 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) Service NGC (2) Other filters Coins from collections (2)

Seller All companies

Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)

Alexander (3)

AURORA (2)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (2)

Empire (4)

Imperial Coin (3)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (2)

New York Sale (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (1)