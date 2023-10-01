Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Poltina 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,8 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 76,105

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1842 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 616 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Poltina 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
508 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Russia Poltina 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Russia Poltina 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - June 25, 2021
Seller Знак
Date June 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stephen Album - January 25, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date April 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - January 30, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date January 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - December 26, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date December 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - December 2, 2017
Seller Empire
Date December 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Russia Poltina 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - September 30, 2017
Seller Empire
Date September 30, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

