Poltina 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,8 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 76,105
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1842
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1842 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 616 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
508 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
