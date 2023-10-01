Poltina 1842 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1842 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 616 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (7) XF (14) VF (11) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (5) VF30 (3) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (6) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

AURORA (6)

COINSNET (1)

Empire (6)

Heritage (3)

Katz (1)

Künker (2)

Marciniak (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numedux (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (7)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (3)

Stephen Album (1)

Знак (1)