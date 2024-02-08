Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1842 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,5 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 26,518
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy
- Year 1842
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1842 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 160,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Empire (2)
- GGN (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (6)
- SINCONA (3)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 150 CHF
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date August 26, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search