Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1842 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1842 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1842 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 26,518

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1842 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 160,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2014.

Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1842 MW at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 150 CHF
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1842 MW at auction AURORA - August 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date August 26, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1842 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Russiancoin - March 19, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 3, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1842 MW at auction COINSNET - February 2, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date February 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Russiancoin - October 25, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

