25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1842 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1842 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 160,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2014.

