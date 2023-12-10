Pattern Poltina 1842. Edge inscription (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern Poltina 1842 . Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22149 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,840. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

