Pattern Poltina 1842. Edge inscription (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern Poltina 1842 . Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22149 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,840. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
862 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
