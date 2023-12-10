Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern Poltina 1842. Edge inscription (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Variety: Edge inscription

Obverse Pattern Poltina 1842 Edge inscription - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse Pattern Poltina 1842 Edge inscription - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,43 - 8,94 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1842
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern Poltina 1842 . Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22149 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,840. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

Poland Poltina 1842 (Pattern) at auction Attica Auctions - December 10, 2023
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
862 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Poland Poltina 1842 (Pattern) at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Poltina 1842 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Poland Poltina 1842 (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Poltina 1842 (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Poltina 1842 (Pattern) at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Poltina 1842 (Pattern) at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Poltina 1842 (Pattern) at auction Stephen Album - January 19, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Poltina 1842 (Pattern) at auction Sedwick - November 6, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland Poltina 1842 (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Poltina 1842 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Poltina 1842 (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Poltina 1842 (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Poltina 1842 (Pattern) at auction Heritage Eur - November 29, 2014
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Poltina 1842 (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Poltina 1842 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Poltina 1842 (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 8, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of Poltina 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search