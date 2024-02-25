Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern Poltina 1842. Plain edge (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse Pattern Poltina 1842 Plain edge - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse Pattern Poltina 1842 Plain edge - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,43 - 8,94 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1842
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern Poltina 1842 . Plain edge. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2628 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • WAG (1)
Poland Poltina 1842 (Pattern) at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
542 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Poland Poltina 1842 (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1101 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Poland Poltina 1842 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Poland Poltina 1842 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Poltina 1842 (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Poland Poltina 1842 (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Poland Poltina 1842 (Pattern) at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Poltina 1842 (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Poltina 1842 (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 30, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

