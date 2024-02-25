Pattern Poltina 1842. Plain edge (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern Poltina 1842 . Plain edge. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2628 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (5) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1) RNGA (2)