Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern Poltina 1842. Plain edge (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Variety: Plain edge
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern Poltina 1842 . Plain edge. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2628 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
542 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1101 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search