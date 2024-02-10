Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1842 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1842 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1842 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,1144 oz) 3,5588 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 50,569

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1842 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30922 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,275. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1535 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 86 EUR
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1842 MW at auction COINSNET - February 2, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date February 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Alexander - June 16, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date June 16, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1842 MW at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

