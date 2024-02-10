Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1842 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,1 g
- Pure silver (0,1144 oz) 3,5588 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 50,569
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy
- Year 1842
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1842 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30922 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,275. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1535 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 16, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
