20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1842 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1842 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30922 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,275. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (8) XF (4) VF (12) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) VF30 (1) Service ННР (1) NGC (4)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (1)

AURORA (1)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (1)

Heritage (2)

Katz (2)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (3)

Niemczyk (6)

Rare Coins (4)

SINCONA (1)

WCN (6)

Wójcicki (1)

Знак (1)