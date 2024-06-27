Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1842 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1842
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1842 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (14)
- AURORA (5)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (11)
- Katz (2)
- MS67 (3)
- MUNZE (3)
- Numisbalt (5)
- OLNZ (1)
- Rare Coins (26)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russian Heritage (9)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS60 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
