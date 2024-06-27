Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1842 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1842 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1842 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1842 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (14)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (11)
  • Katz (2)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (26)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russian Heritage (9)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS60 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1842 СМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1842 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1/2 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search