Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,445,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1842 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 607 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (15)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (6)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (3)
  • Golden Lion (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Imperial Coin (12)
  • Inasta (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (9)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Rare Coins (20)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (7)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (11)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 5200 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF45 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction Inasta - November 15, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction Empire - March 11, 2023
Seller Empire
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

