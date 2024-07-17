Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1842 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,445,600
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1842
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1842 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 607 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 5200 RUB
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF45 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Inasta
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
