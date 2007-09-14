Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

6 Roubles 1842 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 6 Roubles 1842 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 6 Roubles 1842 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 20,71 g
  • Pure platinum (0,6325 oz) 19,6745 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 121

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 6 Roubles
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 6 Roubles 1842 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1288 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 32,500. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.

Russia 6 Roubles 1842 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 14, 2007
Seller Alexander
Date September 14, 2007
Condition PF64
Selling price
Russia 6 Roubles 1842 СПБ at auction Künker - January 31, 2007
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
28525 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Russia 6 Roubles 1842 СПБ at auction CNG - January 7, 2007
Seller CNG
Date January 7, 2007
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
32500 $
Price in auction currency 32500 USD
Russia 6 Roubles 1842 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2006
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2006
Condition PF64
Selling price
Russia 6 Roubles 1842 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 15, 2006
Seller Alexander
Date September 15, 2006
Condition PF64
Selling price
Russia 6 Roubles 1842 СПБ at auction CNG - January 8, 2006
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Roubles 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

