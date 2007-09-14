Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
6 Roubles 1842 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,95)
- Weight 20,71 g
- Pure platinum (0,6325 oz) 19,6745 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 121
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 6 Roubles
- Year 1842
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 6 Roubles 1842 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1288 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 32,500. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
28525 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Seller CNG
Date January 7, 2007
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
32500 $
Price in auction currency 32500 USD
