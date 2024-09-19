Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Platinum coins 6 Roubles of Nicholas I - Russia
6 Roubles 1829-1845
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1829 СПБ 828 R2 0 311830 СПБ 8,610 R2 0 1171831 СПБ 2,784 R2 1 351832 СПБ 1,502 R2 0 131833 СПБ 302 R2 0 191834 СПБ 11 R3 0 181835 СПБ 107 R3 0 91836 СПБ 11 R4 0 41837 СПБ 253 R3 0 31838 СПБ 12 R4 0 41839 СПБ 2 R4 0 11840 СПБ 1 Un 0 11841 СПБ 170 R3 0 41842 СПБ 121 R3 0 61843 СПБ 127 R3 0 31844 СПБ 4 R4 0 11845 СПБ 2 R4 0 6
