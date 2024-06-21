Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
6 Roubles 1829 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,95)
- Weight 20,71 g
- Pure platinum (0,6325 oz) 19,6745 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 828
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 6 Roubles
- Year 1829
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 6 Roubles 1829 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1265 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 45,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
8784 $
Price in auction currency 650000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
15639 $
Price in auction currency 973919 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition PF64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
