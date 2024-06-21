Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

6 Roubles 1829 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 6 Roubles 1829 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 6 Roubles 1829 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 20,71 g
  • Pure platinum (0,6325 oz) 19,6745 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 828

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 6 Roubles
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 6 Roubles 1829 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1265 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 45,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • UBS (1)
Russia 6 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 6 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
8784 $
Price in auction currency 650000 RUB
Russia 6 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia 6 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
15639 $
Price in auction currency 973919 RUB
Russia 6 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 6 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia 6 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Russia 6 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Russia 6 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Russia 6 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Höhn - November 1, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 6 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition PF64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia 6 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Rauch - September 23, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date September 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Russia 6 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Russia 6 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Russia 6 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Russia 6 Roubles 1829 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Roubles 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1829 All Russian coins Russian platinum coins Russian coins 6 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search