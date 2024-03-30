Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

6 Roubles 1830 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 6 Roubles 1830 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 6 Roubles 1830 СПБ - Platinum Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Hess Divo

Specification

  • Metal Platinum (0,95)
  • Weight 20,71 g
  • Pure platinum (0,6325 oz) 19,6745 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,610

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 6 Roubles
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 6 Roubles 1830 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 866 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 10,500,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Alexander (11)
  • Auction World (2)
  • AURORA (8)
  • BAC (3)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • GINZA (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (19)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Münzenonline (3)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (11)
  • UBS (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 6 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia 6 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
14355 $
Price in auction currency 58000 PLN
Russia 6 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
14495 $
Price in auction currency 13500 EUR
Russia 6 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 6 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Münzenonline - November 24, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 DPL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Russia 6 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 6 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Münzenonline - November 18, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 6 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction GINZA - November 5, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date November 5, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 6 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 6 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction Jean ELSEN - September 9, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction MS67 - August 25, 2022
Seller MS67
Date August 25, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 6 Roubles 1830 СПБ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Roubles 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1830 All Russian coins Russian platinum coins Russian coins 6 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search