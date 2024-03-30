Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
6 Roubles 1830 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Hess Divo
Specification
- Metal Platinum (0,95)
- Weight 20,71 g
- Pure platinum (0,6325 oz) 19,6745 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,610
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 6 Roubles
- Year 1830
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 6 Roubles 1830 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 866 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 10,500,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Alexander (11)
- Auction World (2)
- AURORA (8)
- BAC (3)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Chaponnière (2)
- CNG (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Empire (5)
- GINZA (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (4)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (19)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- MS67 (1)
- Münzenonline (3)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Nihon (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (6)
- SINCONA (6)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (11)
- UBS (2)
- Westfälische (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
14355 $
Price in auction currency 58000 PLN
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
14495 $
Price in auction currency 13500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 DPL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GINZA
Date November 5, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date August 25, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Roubles 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search