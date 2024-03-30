6 Roubles 1830 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 6 Roubles 1830 with mark СПБ. This platinum coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 866 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 10,500,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2020.

